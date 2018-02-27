Did James Gunn just offer Mark Hamill a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Twitter?

Star Wars alum Mark Hamill has expressed his desire to feature in the next instalment of Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy in a chat with director James Gunn on Twitter.

The 66-year-old actor, who feels “unemployed” after the death of his iconic Star Wars character of Luke Skywalker in the franchise’s latest release The Last Jedi, joined a Twitter conversation where a user suggested James Gunn, the director of Guardians, to cast him in the next film.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

Gunn replied, “I think Mark Hamill lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. (sic).”

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

The Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to release in 2020 and would see the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

