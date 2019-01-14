Dwayne Johnson slams ‘fake interview’, offers video explanation

American actor Dwayne Johnson accused a British tabloid of presenting fake interview, stating that the interview never happened.

The Rock took to Twitter to reveal the truth behind the publication’s interview, which quoted the star as, "smacking down snowflakes," Variety reported.

Johnson shared a video on Instagram stating, "I can't believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something again. Earlier today online an interview dropped with me - apparently it was with me - where I was insulting and criticizing millennials."

He further added, "The interview never took place. Never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated, I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning."

In the article, he was presented as being sceptical of "PC softies" and it was also stated that he "spoke out after a flood of snowflake stories hit the headlines."

"So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation looking for a reason to be offended," the paper attributed to the Rampage star.

Moreover, defending himself the 46-year-old star further said, "I've gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years and you know it's not a real DJ interview if I'm ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that's not me. That is not who I am and it's not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened."

The interview was published on Friday by Daily Star and billed as exclusive on its front page. The story was later removed from their website by the publication.

Currently, the Baywatch star is filming his upcoming movie, action-flick Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:40 IST