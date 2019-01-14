Dwayne Johnson slams ‘fake interview’, offers video explanation
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has posted a video explanation for a recent interview of his, which he says never took place.hollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2019 14:41 IST
American actor Dwayne Johnson accused a British tabloid of presenting fake interview, stating that the interview never happened.
The Rock took to Twitter to reveal the truth behind the publication’s interview, which quoted the star as, "smacking down snowflakes," Variety reported.
Johnson shared a video on Instagram stating, "I can't believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something again. Earlier today online an interview dropped with me - apparently it was with me - where I was insulting and criticizing millennials."
Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration 🤙🏾🥃
He further added, "The interview never took place. Never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated, I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning."
In the article, he was presented as being sceptical of "PC softies" and it was also stated that he "spoke out after a flood of snowflake stories hit the headlines."
"So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation looking for a reason to be offended," the paper attributed to the Rampage star.
Moreover, defending himself the 46-year-old star further said, "I've gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years and you know it's not a real DJ interview if I'm ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that's not me. That is not who I am and it's not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened."
An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. We’re either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin’ along, gettin’ it on is way more fun. On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our 🌎 audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer. #FastAndFuriousPresents #HobbsAndShaw @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 📸
The interview was published on Friday by Daily Star and billed as exclusive on its front page. The story was later removed from their website by the publication.
Currently, the Baywatch star is filming his upcoming movie, action-flick Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.
