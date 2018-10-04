Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares first look of Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, see pic

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first look of himself and Jason Statham from the sets of the Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Jumanji star shared the photo of the two characters, one-time enemies who have developed a grudging respect for one another.

He captioned the post as, “We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F*ck getting along. Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW with my ace @jasonstatham. We're having a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and badass for the fans.”

In the film, the actors will reprise their roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, the film is written by long-time Furious writer Chris Morgan. Idris Elba will portray the role of a villain, while The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who also appeared in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout, will also be star. The Universal film will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:08 IST