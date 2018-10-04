Today in New Delhi, India
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares first look of Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, see pic

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared the first look from his upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw.

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 13:08 IST
Asian News International
Dwayne Johnson,Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,The Rock
Hobbs & Shaw will focus on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters from the Fast & Furious films.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first look of himself and Jason Statham from the sets of the Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Jumanji star shared the photo of the two characters, one-time enemies who have developed a grudging respect for one another.

He captioned the post as, “We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F*ck getting along. Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW with my ace @jasonstatham. We're having a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and badass for the fans.”

In the film, the actors will reprise their roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, the film is written by long-time Furious writer Chris Morgan. Idris Elba will portray the role of a villain, while The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who also appeared in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout, will also be star. The Universal film will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:08 IST

