Home / Hollywood / Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a cage fight after affair allegations with Amber Heard

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a cage fight after affair allegations with Amber Heard

Elon Musk has denied all rumours of having an affair with Amber Heard while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

hollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk wants Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to bury the hatchet.
Elon Musk wants Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to bury the hatchet.
         

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is not going to accept the accusations levelled against him by actor Johnny Depp. Johnny, who is currently fighting a libel case in UK, said that Elon and his then wife Amber Heard had an affair starting 2015 while they were married.

Speaking to The New York Times, Elon refuted the rumours. “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber [Heard] while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false.” He also denied have a threesome with Amber and supermodel Cara Delevingne. “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

He also added that Amber and Johnny should ‘bury the hatchet and move on’. “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” he said.

Amber also denied Johnny’s claims that she had affairs with the Hollywood actor James Franco, and Musk. She dismissed suggestions that Musk visited her regularly at night from March 2015, soon after her wedding with Johnny.

“I wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016,” she told London’s High Court. Depp admitted to bouts of jealousy, which Heard said fuelled many of their fights.

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Elon and Amber dated for about a year from 2016-2017. The two are now on cordial terms and have moved on to new relationships. Amber is dating Bianca Butti while Elon is in a relationship with Grimes and they welcomed their son recently.

