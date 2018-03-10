Gal Gadot decodes feminism, says it means equality between men and women

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel, has called for equal pay and opportunities for women in Hollywood after a year dominated by sexual harassment scandals.

Decoding feminism, Gadot said in a tweet: “Feminism is not about burning bras/hating men or growing hair under the armpit. It’s simply about equality between men and women. Equal pay, equal opportunities... We should all be feminists!”

Feminism is not about burning bras/hating men or growing hair under the armpit.. It's simply about EQUALITY between men and women. Equal pay, equal opportunities etc. We should all be feminists! ❤️ #internationalwomansday2018 pic.twitter.com/6LpyGpwSXu — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

The actress will also feature in Wonder Woman 2, for which director Patty Jenkins has cast Kristen Wiig too. Wiig is known for films like Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and all-female reboot Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

The sequel is rumoured to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more