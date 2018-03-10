 Gal Gadot decodes feminism, says it means equality between men and women | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gal Gadot decodes feminism, says it means equality between men and women

Gal Gadot has often spoken about equal pay and opportunities for women in Hollywood.

hollywood Updated: Mar 10, 2018 16:15 IST
Gal Gadot will also feature in Wonder Woman 2 as well.
Gal Gadot will also feature in Wonder Woman 2 as well. (REUTERS)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel, has called for equal pay and opportunities for women in Hollywood after a year dominated by sexual harassment scandals.

Decoding feminism, Gadot said in a tweet: “Feminism is not about burning bras/hating men or growing hair under the armpit. It’s simply about equality between men and women. Equal pay, equal opportunities... We should all be feminists!”

The actress will also feature in Wonder Woman 2, for which director Patty Jenkins has cast Kristen Wiig too. Wiig is known for films like Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and all-female reboot Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

The sequel is rumoured to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/entertainment/hollywood