Gal Gadot thanks Hrithik Roshan for watching Wonder Woman 1984 in a theatre: ‘So glad you enjoyed’

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:04 IST

Actor Gal Gadot has tweeted her thanks to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for watching her movie, Wonder Woman 1984. Hrithik has shared a bunch of pictures from the theatre, lauding the film and Gal’s performance.

Sharing pictures from the movie hall, Hrithik had written, “Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team.” One picture showed Gal as Diana Prince in her first scene from the movie and another showed the title card of the film--WW84.

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

Replying to his tweet, Gal wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.” Hrithik’s fans also appreciated Gal’s tweet, hoping to see them together someday. “Please do a film together it will be hotness and class redefined. #KrrishXWonderWoman,” wrote a fan. One follower even joked, “Sir ka toh hardin holiday jaa raha hai Pata nhi kab kam pe jeyenge @iHrithik ab bol v do kab announcement hoga (Sir has been on a holiday for a long time. Don’t know when he will be back at work. Hrithik, please tell us when you will announce your next movie.”

Home is where the heart is,

My wonderland#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. pic.twitter.com/3t7n4XIzwO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Hrithik had shared a picture of himself, his sons and ex-wife Sussanne watching the movie together at a cinema hall. “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience,” he wrote in a tweet.

Hrithik also watched Tenet recently and praised Dimple Kapadia for her work. Sharing a picture of Dimple and lead actor John David Washington from the movie, he wrote, “Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise, the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER.”

Hrithik has not announced his next project yet. He is reportedly working on Krrish 4 with his father, Rakesh Roshan.

