Hrithik Roshan praises Dimple Kapadia in Tenet: ‘One of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:13 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan is floored by veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Hrithik took to Instagram Stories to share his appreciation for Dimple.

Sharing a picture of Dimple and lead actor John David Washington from the movie, he wrote, “Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise, the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER.”

Hrithik also shared another post of himself and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, watching Wonder Woman 1984 in the theatre. “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland .#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team,” he wrote. The film will release in cinema halls on December 24.

Dimple, who was uncertain about taking up the role at first, has now called the Christopher Nolan film a life-changing experience. “I think doing Tenet has really changed my life. I was always a reluctant actor, I kept putting things off and not doing them. But Tenet has really changed that for me. I’m raring to go now. I want to do a lot of work now, good work.” She said Nolan made things easy for actors. “It was so fantastic and unbelievably easy to slip into (the role). He (Nolan) made it so easy for me to get into it. It was a dream world and I wish I could get that better,” she told PTI in an earlier interview.

Tenet, so far the only big budget Hollywood film to release in theatres this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, arrives in India earlier this month. It saw staggered release in countries such as the US and the UK. Like most of Nolan’s films, Tenet has a high concept, mind-bending story at its centre.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat talks about ‘mental torture’ after husband’s death, says she will stay ‘within the limits of decency’ on the show

Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot the movie in countries like Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US as well as India, where the crew came down for a five-day shoot in Mumbai. Filming took place in areas like Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more