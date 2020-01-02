Gerard Butler rings in New Year 2020 at Rishikesh, poses with the Dalai Lama on India trip. See pics

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:44 IST

Actor Gerard Butler rang in the New Year in India. Pictures of the 300 star, posing at the chilly riverside town of Rishikesh, have been shared online.

Butler took to Instagram on January 1 to share a picture from his trip. The picture, which shows Butler performing a ‘surya namaskar’ with the sprawling Himalayas before him, was captioned, “Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas.”

More pictures were posted online by industrialist Yash Birla, who wrote in the caption, “Rishikesh is rising , London has not fallen.. 300 percent ..a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges.” The pictures show Butler posing with Birla and the industrialist’s daughter. He’s wearing a T-shirt and a scarf. The river Ganges can be seen in the background. Butler was reportedly accompanied by his girlfriend Morgan Brown, 48.

A few days ago, the actor was photographed at a service by Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in Karnataka. The photos showed Butler seated among devotees and pilgrims.

Guess who I met today? Gerard Butler (Hollywood actor) attending His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's keynote speech on an overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa at Gaden Lachi, 20 December 2019. — Tenzin jigme (@CloverJigme) December 20, 2019

This is not Butler’s first trip to India. The actor went largely unnoticed in Jaipur a few years ago, and was also spotted leaving Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai.

In a 2010 interview to Indian Express, the actor had said, “Last year, I took a long trip through India and when you are going through places like Jaipur, nobody cares who you are. I was in the country for about five weeks but in the three weeks I was away from the big cities, I don’t think I was recognised once and that definitely makes life a lot easier.”

News of Butler’s visit coincides with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke’s New Year’s celebrations in Jaipur. Butler is known for action films such as 300, and the Fallen trilogy -- Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.

