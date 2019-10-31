Halloween 2019: Ariana Grande takes inspiration from The Twilight Zone, Kevin Hart trolls The Rock with his costume

hollywood

After sharing glimpses of her spooky Halloween attire, Ariana Grande finally unveiled her complete look in a recent post. Inspired by a 1960 The Twilight Zone episode called Eye of the Beholder, the 26-year-old singer dressed as a woman in the episode who undergoes a series of surgeries to look “normal,” reported E-News.

But when her facial bandages are removed and it’s revealed that she’s been beautiful all along, the surgeons--whose body parts are disfigured and pig-like--deem the surgery a fail. Much to the woman’s horror, she’s then exiled to a village where such pretty features aren’t so out of the ordinary.

Ariana added her own unique spin to the look by rocking her signature ponytail and sexily posing for the camera. “Final procedure was a success,” the singer captioned the eerie picture on Instagram. Ariana also praised Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade, ho dressed like her for Halloween.

The singer was not the only one to go out of the box for the Halloween eve, even Karlie Kloss went just as above and beyond as a doll which will send chills down your spine. Actor Kevin Hart took inspiration from Dwayne Johnson’s viral fanny pack look for the Halloween. “This sh*t makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow,” he captioned the post. “I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.... @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!,” he captioned a video.

Tracie Elli Ross of Blackish dressed up as Lupita Nyongo’s character from Jordan Peele’s Us. Complete with a red jumpsuit and a pair of large scissors, Tracie captioned her picture, “Hi @lupitanyongo it’s me again. Another year, another costume. It’s the @blackishabc this Tuesday at 9:30pm/8:30c! #blackish #halloween.” She also dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin for the Halloween eve.

Demi Lovato chose to dress as Pennywise the Clown from It movies and book. “Last night was so sick.. thanks to @hydesunset @sbecollection @umamiburger,” she captioned her posts. Supermodel Ashley Graham dressed up as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween with some help from baby powder. While heavily pregnant, she still managed to slip into her tight, latex red dress but switched her red pumps for sneakers.

