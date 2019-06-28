Idris Elba talks about not being considered to play James Bond, says ‘it really turns out to be the colour of my skin’

Even though Idris Elba isn’t trying to become the next James Bond, he’s disheartened that some people don’t think he should be considered for the spy role because he’s black.The British actor says in the James Bond Fair that it’s frustrating that there are people who say “‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin.”

Some have speculated that the Luther star would make the perfect Bond. Elba says although Bond is a coveted, beloved character that he would be fascinated to play, he doesn’t need to put himself in the position of questioning whether a stint as Bond did or didn’t work “because of the colour of my skin.”

The actor was last seen as Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War and Thor Ragnarok. He has won several awards including BET Award for Best Actor for his role in The Losers,BET Award for Best Actor for his role in Takers and Luther, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for his role in Luther among several others.

He will next be seen in several other movies and T.V series such as Hobbs & Shaw,Cats,Ghetto Cowboy and several others.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:35 IST