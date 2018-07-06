Idris Elba to play villain in The Rock, Jason Statham’s Fast & Furious film

Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in the Fast and Furious spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively, reports variety.com.

Idris Elba (second from left) and Oprah Winfery (second from right) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain. (REUTERS)

Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence this fall. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up.

Statham joined the series in the seventh movie Furious 7 in 2015. Hobbs and Shaw will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more