Jessica Chastain calls Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker performance ‘one of the greatest pieces of acting’ she’s ever seen

hollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:11 IST

Jessica Chastain has joined the Joker fan clan as the actor feels Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the film is "one of the greatest pieces of acting" she has ever seen. "Mouth was dropped open in the theatre as it played. It left me shook," Chastain tweeted in response to actor Vincent D’Onofrio’s tweet praising Phoenix.

Chastain followed it up with a picture of herself in Joker makeup. She captioned the picture, “Trying out some new makeup.”

Trying out some new makeup....😂 pic.twitter.com/QdemhMJws7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 1, 2019

Phoenix's October release set the cash registers ringing at the box office as the film raked in over $856 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

I agree. It’s one of the greatest pieces of acting that I’ve ever seen. Mouth was dropped open in the theatre as it played. It left me shook. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 24, 2019

Not only did it rule the box office, but it also bagged the Golden Lion award and an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in late August before its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

While speaking at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September, Phoenix said playing the Joker was "one of the greatest experiences of [his] career."

"I mean honestly, it wasn't an easy decision at first. I didn't f--ing know. I didn't. But then there was something that was drawing me toward it. It just evolved as we worked together. It started becoming something more than I anticipated. It was one of the greatest experiences of my career," People quoted the actor as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:10 IST