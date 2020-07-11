Johnny Depp testifies marriage with Amber Heard ended for good after he found human faeces in his bed

hollywood

Johnny Depp said in a London court on Friday that he was left embittered by ex-wife Amber Heard's claims he abused her, which turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the public eye.

He also said the couple's tempestuous marriage broke down for good after an incident in which he accused Heard or one of her friends of defecating in the couple's bed. “I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship," he said.

Depp gave a fourth day of evidence in his libel case against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of physically abusing Heard. The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

In the High Court witness box, Depp has described a volatile relationship with Heard that descended into screaming matches which sometimes turned physical. But he has strongly denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims against him as an “insurance policy.”

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

Depp said one of the triggers for the couple's separation came when a cleaner found faeces in a bed at their LA penthouse the morning after Heard's 30th birthday party in April 2016. Heard claims the couple fought after the party and Depp threw a magnum wine bottle at her. He denies it.

Heard blamed one of the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, for the defecation incident, but Depp was convinced a person had done it. “It was not left by a three or four-pound dog. I was convinced that it was either Ms Heard herself or one of her cohorts involved in leaving human faeces on the bed,” he said.

He said he initially laughed at the “absurd” incident, with one text message referring to “Amber Turd.” But soon after, he said, he realized that the marriage couldn't be saved. “I wanted nothing to do with her,” Depp said.

Depp said he tried to make the separation amicable. The court was read a text message he sent Heard in which he sent “all my love and regrets ... I wish you nothing but good.”

“I didn’t think there needed to be any poison at that time, because the bad part was over, which was the relationship, and now we just had to finish it,” he said. By June 2016, however, Depp said he had become “quite bitter” because he felt he was being publicly depicted as “a wife beater.”

“I went, if you’ll forgive the analogy, from Cinderella to Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds and I was without a voice,” he said.

That August, Depp wrote in a text to an associate that Heard was “begging for total global humiliation ... She’s gonna get it.”

Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, claiming he'd hit her and thrown a cellphone at her during an argument at the LA penthouse, bruising her cheek. Depp denies the allegation. A police officer who came to the penthouse after a 911 call that evening said she saw no sign of injury on Heard’s face.

