Jordan Peele reveals his next directorial Us will not be similar to award-winning debut Get Out

Filmmaker-writer Jordan Peele has said that his next directorial, Us is not along the lines of his debut Get Out, which was a commentary on racism set in the horror genre. Peele, who became the first African-American writer to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his work on Get Out, said the new film revolves around the “undeniable truth” that people are their own “worst enemies”.

The first trailer of the movie, starring Lupita Nyong’o and her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke in the lead, dropped Tuesday. The film centres on a family who is haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves.

“It was very important for me to have a black family at the centre of a horror film. But it’s also important to note, unlike Get Out, Us is not about race. “It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies,” Peele said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director also teased the film’s monster, which the trailer steered clear from. “I dedicated a lot of myself to create a new horror mythology and a new monster. I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society,” he said.

The film also stars Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Anna Diop and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Us is slated to be released on March 15, 2019.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 12:39 IST