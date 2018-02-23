Joss Whedon drops out of directing Batgirl because he ‘uh, failed’ to crack the story. The internet is celebrating

Director Joss Whedon has exited the yet-untitled Batgirl project of Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. The Avengers helmer had joined the project in March last year and was supposed to write, direct, and produce the Batgirl film.

However, the 53-year-old director has announced his decision to leave the project citing story issues as the reason.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realise I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Whedon also thanked DC president Geoff Johns and Warners Picture Group president Toby Emmerich, saying “I’m grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I, uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

In comics, Batgirl is the superhero character, whose real name is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. She first appeared as the character in The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl! by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino.

