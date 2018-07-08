Kerri Russell joins Star Wars Episode IX cast, reunites with JJ Abrams

Mission: Impossible III star Keri Russell is in talks to join the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX. JJ Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is directing the movie, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Shooting for the final film in the trilogy - that began with The Force Awakens and continued with The Last Jedi - begins the end of July.

Cast member Keri Russell poses at an event for the finale of the television series The Americans in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver are all expected to return. Meanwhile, Russell recently wrapped the sixth and final season of FX’s acclaimed drama, The Americans.

