Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge may feature in season 3

Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she is planning to write a character for herself in the third season of the critically-acclaimed show. The actor-writer said she wants to feature in the show so that she can be brutally murdered by Jodie Comer’s Villanelle.

“I was like, I am going to write myself a part so that I can be murdered by Jodie,” she told The Mirror. Waller-Bridge, who is currently working on the script of Bond 25, also shard that she initially considered playing one of the lead roles in Killing Eve, but felt that the age gap between Villanelle and Eve (Sandra Oh) should be bigger.

“I just had a really strong instinct that there should be this age gap because I just felt like it was something I hadn’t seen. I’m not a 25-year-old Jodie Comer - I mean, let’s be frank.“And I don’t know if I could have scaled a wall quite like she could have done, and I’m not in my early 40s either,” she said.

Phoebe Waller was also seen in several films and TV shows such as The Iron Lady, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Mary Brown Solo: A Star Wars Story, Doctors, How Not to Live Your Life, The Night Watch and many others.

Phoebe Waller also won several awards such as Stage Awards for Acting Excellence for Best Solo Performer, Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre, BAFTA TV Award Best for Female Performance in a Comedy along with many others.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 14:04 IST