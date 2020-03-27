e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to narrate Disney+ documentary in first post-royal job

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to narrate Disney+ documentary in first post-royal job

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will narrate a Disney+ documentary on elephants in her first post-royal job.

hollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Associated Press
Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals.
         

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to Elephant, to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1000-mile (1600-kilometre) journey across the Kalahari Desert.

 

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actor Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

