Michael Caine vows to never work with Woody Allen again, joins group of actors to denounce disgraced director

Veteran actor Michael Caine has joined the list of Woody Allen film alums who have vowed to never work with the director again in the wake of the allegations levelled against him by daughter Dylan Farrow.

Caine, who won an Academy Award in 1987 for Allen’s film Hannah and Her Sisters told The Guardian, “I am so stunned. I’m a patron of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and have very strong views about paedophilia.”

The 84-year-old actor said that while he did not “regret working” with Allen when he did, he would not do so again.

“I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia (Farrow). I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no,” he said.

Allen has long denied the allegations made by daughter Dylan, who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow. Dylan publicly claimed in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child.

A number of celebrities have recently come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director, including Colin Firth, Timothee Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and Peter Sarsgaard.

Follow @htshowbiz for more