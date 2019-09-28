Miley Cyrus’ whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter ended because ‘she wasn’t thinking long term’

hollywood

Miley Cyrus’ second break-up in as many months happened for similar reasons. According to a new report, the singer-actor made the decision to part ways with Kaitlynn Carter, which came as a shock to the latter.

Entertainment Tonight quoted a source as saying, “Miley loves her autonomy and is a free spirit. And she doesn’t plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she’s actually doing really well.” On Friday, Miley posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, seemingly hinting at the break-up. “Goodbyes are never easy,” she wrote.

In August, it was first reported that Miley and actor Liam Hemsworth had split after seven months of marriage. Liam later confirmed the news in an Instagram post. According to ET, Miley relied heavily on Kaitlynn during the separation from Liam, but realised that their relationship was going too fast.

The source added, “Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly. Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn’t thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock.”

Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted indulging in PDA days after her split from Liam was first reported. In the days to follow, they were spotted together on multiple occasions, often in the company of Miley’s mother, Trish.

