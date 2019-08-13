Days after split, Miley Cyrus spotted kissing woman by the pool, Liam Hemsworth ‘isn’t shocked’

music

Singer Miley Cyrus has been spotted kissing a woman by the poolside, days after announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam had tied the knot in December, 2018. Liam in a press statement said that he wishes nothing but the best for her.

Pictures of Miley, kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who herself split from Brody Jenner last week, have been shared online. According to Entertainment Weekly, the couples are friends, and spent time in Malibu recently. “The [ex] couples are friends -- the four of them have spent time together in Malibu,” a source was quoted as saying. “Brody and Liam are both into surfing and are friends.”

A second source is quoted as saying that Miley and Kaitlynn have known each other for several months, but that it nothing but a temporary hook-up. “They’ve known each other for several months, but the two of them hooking up is very new,” the source said. “For Miley, she’s having fun, and for Kaitlynn, it seems too coincidental that she is hooking up with a huge music star, when that’s what she wants most for herself in life -- to be famous.”

That being said, Miley’s behaviour hasn’t come as ‘a shock’ to Liam, according to the source. ‘He knows she does this.’ “Liam’s been frustrated with some of her antics and in turn, Miley claims she ‘needs her space.’ This seems to be a pattern in their relationship.”

An eyewitness who was present by the poolside when Miley and Kaitlynn were making out told EW that they were in no mood to hide their PDA. “There were other people sitting by the pool,” the eyewitness said. “They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them. They even got a couple of massages at the hotel.”

The couple’s official statement read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam took to Instagram recently and said, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

