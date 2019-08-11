Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split after less than year of marriage

hollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:11 IST

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.” They requested privacy. The representative added, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While the rep has already confirmed the split, the two are yet to share the news publicly. Interestingly, the Mother’s Daughter singer shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday without her wedding ring while vacationing in Italy. Cyrus was joined on her Mediterranean trip by Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner.

Last month, rumours surfaced online that the two decided to call it quits. However, Cyrus slammed the haters on social media while also celebrating hers and Liam’s milestone anniversary. “Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly,” she wrote, alongside an article that mentioned the split speculation.

Additionally, Miley also opened up about her “unique” and “complex” marriage with the Hunger Games actor in an interview with Elle for its August 2019 issue. She was also the cover star that month. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” the 26-year-old singer shared.

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

“But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner,” she added. Speaking about her sexuality she said, “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that.”

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song. The split was first reported Saturday by People magazine.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 13:10 IST