Miley Cyrus groped by fan, reached out to husband Liam Hemsworth for help

Miley Cyrus was groped as she stepped out her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth in Barcelona.

hollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Miley Cyrus,Miley Cyrus Groped,Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.(AFP)

Singer Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan while she was leaving a hotel here. In a video, Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are seen leaving their hotel here on Sunday when the singer was groped in a throng of fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 26-year-old singer was walking behind her 29-year-old husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before moving in to try and kiss her.

The man is only seen in the video for a second, but he is seen forcing his way through the crowd and putting his arm around Cyrus and trying to kiss her. She turns away from him before he can kiss her and security guards separate from her as she keeps walking with Hemsworth, who puts his arm around her.

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 12:00 IST

