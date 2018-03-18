My life was a disaster before meeting Nicole Kidman, says Keith Urban

Singer Keith Urban said he was bad in relationships before meeting his now wife, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Urban said he has lately become the person he always wanted to be and credits Kidman for bringing out the best in him, reported Femalefirst.

“Back before I met Nic and got married I sucked at relationships. I would write these songs about love and relationships; I remember writing ‘Somebody Like You’ and playing it for my girlfriend at the time and she just looked at me and said, ‘You’re a f*****g hypocrite,’ and I couldn’t argue that.”

“And I realised I was writing from all these place of the kind of person I wished I could be. I wasn’t that person but I wanted to be. It was only a song but my real life was a disaster. The only thing that’s changed in my life is I’ve more so become the person I was trying to be,” Urban told Grammy Museum’s Scott Goldman.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006 and have two daughters together.