New Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom clip teases a straight up horror movie

Ahead of the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer release on Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a 30-second teaser that highlights the sequel’s horror movie aspects. In just half a minute, we see footage we’ve never seen before and catch glimpses of sequences designed to scare audiences more forcefully than any film in the series since Steven Spielberg’s original.

Directed by JA Bayona, who previously made the Spanish horror film, The Orphanage in 2007, Fallen Kingdom was always intended to be a scarier film than Colin Trevorrow’s more strait-laced original.

Spielberg’s original blockbuster was an adventure movie interspersed with horror elements. The sequels zeroed in on the action aspects over the scares. Fallen Kingdom brings back Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm from the original films, signalling a more direct connection between the movies.

In this clip, we see brief glimpses of a couple of set pieces that wouldn’t seem out of place in a horror film, only with added dinosaurs. From the previous footage we saw, the film looks like a combination of a disaster movie and a horror film.

The first Jurassic World movie, released in 2015, went on to break worldwide box office records, finishing with over $1.6 billion worldwide. Its success earned Trevorrow the chance to make Star Wars: Episode IX, but it was rumoured that his next film’s failure - The Book of Henry was widely panned - cost him his job. Trevorrow has since singed on to direct the third Jurassic World movie, while director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, JJ Abrams, will return for Episode IX.

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for a June 22 release in the US and a June 7 release in the UK.

