On Robert Downey Jr’s birthday, watch fans lose their minds inside theatre at ‘I am Iron Man’ scene

hollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:38 IST

Actor Robert Downey Jr turned 55 on Saturday, and fans are wishing him a happy birthday on social media. They’re also celebrating his iconic turn as Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, by sharing videos of the character on Twitter.

A popular video doing the rounds online is of Downey’s name coming up in the end credits of Avengers: Endgame, much to the euphoria of the fans. As a special tribute to the six original cast members of the Avengers films -- Downey, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth -- the end credits of Endgame featured signatures of the actors juxtaposed with their characters. “Remember how everyone screamed when Robert’s name appeared in the credits? I will never get over this,” one fan wrote.

Remember how everyone screamed when Robert's name appeared in the credits? I will never get over this 😭😍🥺 #HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/lprR75Fk0V — 𝑺. ✧ RDJ day ✧ (@xlostforeverxx) April 4, 2020

A video shot from inside a movie theatre, during a screening of Endgame, was shared online. It shows Downey’s name coming up in the credits sequence, welcomed with massive cheers from the crowd. Another video, of Downey delivering the famous line, “I am Iron Man” at the end of the film’s final battle sequence, was also shared.

Happy Birthday to the legendary @RobertDowneyJr 👑🖤 Thank you for being our Ironman #HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/ogCEZpmkf5 — ϟ ᜎꫝꪣꪦ᠔ꫀⲅ ϟ (@SRKianMiz) April 4, 2020

“Happy Birthday to the legendary @RobertDowneyJr . Thank you for being our Iron Man,” one fan wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY RDJ YOU’RE THE ONE WHO STARTED AND ENDED IT ALL YOU’RE A LEGEND OKAY I LOVE YOU 3000,” wrote another.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr willing to return as Iron Man for less money after Dolittle flop: report

Downey first appeared as Iron Man in the 2008 film by the same name. His character was killed off in Endgame after more than a decade-long run. While the actor has said that he doesn’t intend to reprise his role in the MCU, he has, of late, been taking the ‘never say never’ approach to answering questions on the matter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more