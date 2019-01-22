Oscar nominations 2019: Here’s the complete list of nominees in all categories including Best Picture, Actor
Oscar Nominations 2019: The Academy has revealed the list of nominees in all categories. Here’s the complete list.hollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 20:43 IST
The Academy has announced its list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, to be held on February 24. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite have led all films with 10 nominations each.
Here are the nominees in all categories:
Best Picture
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roman
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Directing
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
First Published: Jan 22, 2019 19:41 IST