Oscar nominations 2019: Here’s the complete list of nominees in all categories including Best Picture, Actor

The Academy has announced its list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, to be held on February 24. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite have led all films with 10 nominations each.

Here are the nominees in all categories:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Best actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Yalitza Aparicio, Roman

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Best actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and Willem Dafoe are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Directing

Best director Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski, Adam McKay, Spike Lee and Yorgos Lanthimos are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Best supporting actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Richard E. Grant and Sam Rockwell are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Best supporting actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Regina King, Amy Adams and Marina de Tavira (not pictured) are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

