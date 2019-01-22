Oscar nominations 2019: Roma, The Favourite emerge as popular choices as Academy Award announces shortlist

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. Television stars Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellie Ross announced the Oscar nominations at a press conference at Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Hollywood, California on Tuesday.

First, nominees will be announced in Supporting Actor and Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing categories. After a short break, nominees will be announced in Best Picture, Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design categories.

The lead-up to the nominations has been rocky for both the Academy and some of the movies in contention. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born was snubbed in major categories at the Golden Globes and since then, its chances of scoring big at the Oscars also seem low.

Also read: Is it going to be Marvel’s year at the Oscars? Shortlist in 9 categories announced

The Oscars ceremony has also not finalised a host yet.Kevin Hart was forced to withdraw over years-old homophobic tweets that the comedian eventually apologized for. That has left the Oscars, one month before its February 24 ceremony, without an emcee, and likely to stay that way.

Here are the nominees in all categories.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BKvqQ9BKJK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Foreign Language Films nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KHfZ5KG5N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Short Film - Live Action nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Xh5QH9NMiO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/nxZBtJ9nnU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congrats to the Short Film - Animated nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/H7gfyr4MGc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Sound Editing nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/DlD1dTOiti — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:55 IST