Oscar nominations 2019: Roma, The Favourite emerge as popular choices as Academy Award announces shortlist
Oscar nominations 2019: The Academy has revealed its list of nominees for 91st Academy Awards. Check out who made the cut.hollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 19:04 IST
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. Television stars Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellie Ross announced the Oscar nominations at a press conference at Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Hollywood, California on Tuesday.
First, nominees will be announced in Supporting Actor and Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing categories. After a short break, nominees will be announced in Best Picture, Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design categories.
The lead-up to the nominations has been rocky for both the Academy and some of the movies in contention. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born was snubbed in major categories at the Golden Globes and since then, its chances of scoring big at the Oscars also seem low.
Also read: Is it going to be Marvel’s year at the Oscars? Shortlist in 9 categories announced
The Oscars ceremony has also not finalised a host yet.Kevin Hart was forced to withdraw over years-old homophobic tweets that the comedian eventually apologized for. That has left the Oscars, one month before its February 24 ceremony, without an emcee, and likely to stay that way.
Here are the nominees in all categories.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RJp1M3Zgu2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/66cah8iF9k— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BKvqQ9BKJK— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Documentary Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9gupc0J9xV— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Foreign Language Films nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KHfZ5KG5N— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congrats to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/OdNe2e29qh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Short Film - Live Action nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Xh5QH9NMiO— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congrats to the Original Score nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/IZZo2zOVt1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/nxZBtJ9nnU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congrats to the Short Film - Animated nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/H7gfyr4MGc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Congrats to the Supporting Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lBIyku8hqh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
#OscarNoms morning! Tune in to see this year’s nominees.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
https://t.co/H3zRKBtXVl
#OscarNoms morning! Tune in to see this year’s nominees.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
https://t.co/H3zRKBtXVl
Congratulations to the Sound Editing nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/DlD1dTOiti— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:55 IST