2019 Oscar nominations: Live streaming, when and where to watch streaming of Academy Awards

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced by actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday. All eyes are on certain potential game-changing scenarios, which could see Black Panther become the first superhero movie to score a Best Picture nod and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma could become the first Netflix original film to be nominated in the highest category.

The 2019 Oscars are also shaping up to be the first time since 1989 that Hollywood’s biggest awards will be held without a host. Kevin Hart was initially hired for the job, but following the resurfacing of certain ‘offensive’ tweets posted by the actor many months ago, he was forced to vacate the position. It remains unfilled as of nominations day.

As always, the Oscar nominations will be held at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre at the break of dawn in Hollywood, California at 5:20 am PST (6:50 pm IST).

Here’s where you can watch the announcements live:

The nominations will be streamed live on the Academy’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. The announcements will also be made on Twitter and on the Academy’s official website.

Sharing her excitement for the nominations, Ross tweeted, “Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I’m thinking pj’s & glasses... my dressy ones! U?”

Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I’m thinking pj’s & glasses... my dressy ones! U? #OscarNoms https://t.co/J1t7UQAMXG — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 17, 2019

An honor and a thrill to be announcing the #OscarNoms with the amazing @TraceeEllisRoss. Thanks @TheAcademy! I promise I’ll set my alarm for 5:15 am at the latest! https://t.co/WYR16XHaxL — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 17, 2019

Kumail, who was nominated for his original screenplay for The Big Sick, wrote, “An honor and a thrill to be announcing the #OscarNoms with the amazing @TraceeEllisRoss. Thanks @TheAcademy! I promise I’ll set my alarm for 5:15 am at the latest!”

The 91st Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 25.

