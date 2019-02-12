Samuel L Jackson drops a hint how Captain Marvel will enter Avengers: Endgame, read details

The new Higher, Further, Faster trailer for Captain Marvel—released during the Super Bowl—has got fans more excited than ever before about Marvel upcoming film, Captain Marvel. What they are more excited about, however, is to see her Avengers: Endgame.

After Thanos’ decimation of half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining heroes and the original Avengers can use all the help they can get and their biggest bet will be Captain Marvel. However, there is a big ‘but’ to that idea. While Avengers Infinity War takes place in the present day, Captain Marvel is set in 1995, on Earth and on Kree. So, evidently, there is a big time leap to consider. How will (if she can at all) Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) reach our heroes in time to save them from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?

Danver’s friend from Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Samuel L Jackson has a clue. “I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do,” he told Total Film. “She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later – it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way,” he said. The pager he is referring to featured in the end credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Before turning to dust, he send a message to Danvers on a pager, possibly asking her for help. The pager makes a reappearance in one of the clips from Captain Marvel, being telecast to international audiences.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel also stars Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Jude will be seen as the commander of Starforce, and a mentor to Carol Danvers. “It was just a thrill. It’s like being invited to a party as you have heard about who has been at the party for the last few years, and you know and admire some of those people,” Law said in a statement to IANS. “And it sounds like a good party. Then you suddenly realise that you haven’t had an invitation yet. So, to get an invitation is a good feeling. I’d been a fan, so being able to step into and live out the things that I admire and love is a thrill,” he added.

Captain Marvel will also introduce the MCU’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character. According to Law, the movie will be a stand-alone where people can enjoy it even if they haven’t seen all the others.

It will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

