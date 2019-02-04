Captain Marvel Super Bowl spot: Brie Larson takes Avengers ‘higher, further, faster’

Marvel Studios on Sunday released a new TV spot for Captain Marvel, the studio’s first female-driven superhero film. The 30-second ad came hot on the heels of a new Avengers: Endgame spot, also aired before the Super Bowl.

The spot drives home the film’s main tagline - ‘higher, further, faster’ - which is repeated with increasing intensity throughout. As the words are played in the background, we see glimpses of the film’s effects-driven action sequences, which would now be almost complete.

While the initial trailers focussed on the earthbound action, this new spot takes Captain Marvel to outer space. We see several shots of aerial fights, which looks like it belongs in a Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The spot ends with the now famous shot of Captain Marvel unleashing her full potential as she blasts through enemies in space, as if on fire.

Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays the title character, who is rumoured to be taking over from the likes of Iron Man and Captain America in a leadership role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post Endgame plans.

She has often been described as the most powerful superhero to be introduced in the series, by Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, among others. The film has been scheduled for a March release.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:42 IST