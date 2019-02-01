Captain Marvel has been screened, and first reactions are here ahead of Avengers Endgame

Captain Marvel, the superhero film that will serve as a lead-up to the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame, has been test screened. According to Collider.com editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, the film was positively received.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened. After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat.” The cat he is referring to is Goose, who even featured on a special poster. In the comics, Goose the cat is named Chewie, and belongs to an alien race which can transform into formidable monsters.

Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened. After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat. pic.twitter.com/WRozSmpbdX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2019

Lashana Lynch, a cast member, said in a recent interview, “It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat. The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times.”

“I’ve been in a recent #CaptainMarvel test screening and I can vouch that Carol Danvers will be next Marvel’s face. Charismatic and imposing, Danvers came to stay. The movie is amazing and I’m still in a trance. This is female power, guys,” another person wrote on Twitter.

Captain Marvel is the studio’s first solo film to feature a female superhero. The Wasp shared the title and screen space in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow in an upcoming film.

Marvel typically holds press screenings for their films a couple of weeks ahead of release - this happened with Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 recently. Each film built on the positive buzz to score at the box office upon release.

Captain Marvel is rumoured to be a major player in the future of the MCU, poised to take over in a leadership role from the likes of Captain America and Iron Man.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Samuel L Jackson, who plays a young Nick Fury in the 90s-set film, said about Captain Marvel, “She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now -- we saw throughout Infinity War -- so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel.”

The film stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the lead role, with a cast that includes Jackson, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou and others. The film is scheduled for release in March, and will be followed by Avengers Endgame in April.

