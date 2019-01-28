Iron Man, Captain America will die to save the new heroes, says tragic Avengers: Endgame theory

A new Avengers: Endgame theory says that the original Avengers - Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and Hawkeye - will die to save the new superheroes in the upcoming Marvel film.

It has been reported that the contracts of the original cast will end after the fourth Avengers film, due out in April. Rumours suggest a fracturing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the series being broken into multiple dimensions. The future of the series will focus on new characters such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

A standalone film featuring Black Widow is on the brink of entering production, and will be set before the events of the first Avengers film. The movie is considered to be a major turning point in the story, and it is being speculated that the plot of Endgame will feature the original Avengers replaying certain scenes from the 2012 film.

The new theory suggests that in order to bring back the ‘dead’ characters, the surviving Avengers will ‘link up’ in a manner similar to what the Guardians of the Galaxy did against Ronan the Accuser. During this time, the original Avengers will sacrifice themselves to save the others. This will not only not negate the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but it will also conclude this phase of the MCU in an emotionally impactful manner.

Rumours of the original cast bidding farewell to the franchise have been fuelled by comments made by actors such as Chris Evans. In an interview to Good Morning America, he said, “The contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through. Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 19:09 IST