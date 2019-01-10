Samuel L Jackson confirms Captain Marvel can time travel, says she could use it to save the heroes in Avengers: Endgame

Actor Samuel L Jackson appears to have let it slip that Captain Marvel (or Carol Denvers) can indeed travel through time. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, he said that this superpower just might be what is needed to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Jackson said that a villain as strong as Thanos, needs someone equally strong to challenge him. “She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now -- we saw throughout Infinity War -- so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so,” he said.

It has long been speculated that the Avengers will take help of time travel technology to bring back the fallen heroes of Avenges: Infinity War. Earlier, it was thought that Ant-Man movies’ Quantum Physics will be the true saviour, substantiated by Paul Rudd’s appearance at the very end of Avengers: Endgame teaser. But now, it looks like Captain Marvel will be the one to help them out.

Talking about working with Brie Larson, Jackson said that they have become friends. “It’s my third time with Brie. I did Kong with her and then she directed me in her own movie, Unicorn Store, and now we’re here. We’re very good friends. We work well together. We laugh together. We sing together. We developed a really, really great relationship when we were on Kong, traveling all over the world doing that thing and she was running back and forth to all her award shows being lauded. You know, it’s fun to be in the saddle with her, and I think it’s comforting for her to have someone around like me, that’s actually been a part of this Marvel universe for a while, who understands the largeness and the expectations that are there, so that she doesn’t feel pressure,” he said.

Captain Marvel arrives in theatres on March 8. It will be followed closely by Avengers: Endgame which releases on April 26.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 20:28 IST