Samuel L Jackson urges everyone to ‘stay the f**k at home’ in foul-mouthed PSA. Watch

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:18 IST

Actor Samuel L Jackson brought his own style of dialogue delivery to a dramatic reading of a new children’s book, titled Stay the F**k at Home. Jackson performed the reading as a PSA on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show.

The book has been written by Adam Mansbach, who previously wrote Go the F**k to Sleep. Jackson’s reading of that book went viral a few years ago.

On Kimmel’s show, hosted from his home, Jackson spoke about the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and how people can help by contributing towards causes, such as the charity Feeding America, which he contributes towards. The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times. “If there was a coronavirus movie, this guy samuel l jackson won’t die,” one person wrote in the comments. “He is literally the coolest human being ever,” wrote another.

Jackson, wearing a purple outfit and glasses, read, “The ‘rona is spreading/ This s— is no joke/ It’s no time to work or roam/ The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f— at home.” He continued, “Now, technically, I’m not a doctor/ but, motherf—er, listen when I read a poem/ So, here I am, Sam f—in’ Jackson/ imploring you, keep your ass at home.”

Jackson is known for his particular style of loud acting, which he parodied in films like Snakes on a Plane. In recent years, he has appeared as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The coronavirus has infected over 900000 people globally, and nearly 200000 in the US. In India, the reported number of Covid-19 cases is approaching 2000.

