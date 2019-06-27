Spider-Man Far From Home reviews are in, critics praise Jake Gyllenhaal, call it ‘ode to Iron Man’. Here’s a round-up

The embargo on reviews for Spider-Man: Far From Home has been lifted, a week ahead of its release. Critics are praising the Marvel superhero film for its action, effectively continuing the story in a post-Iron Man world, and for Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance as Mysterio. The praise, however, isn’t unanimous this time around, with some critics saying that Far From Home feels inconsequential in the wake of the industry-altering Avengers: Endgame.

Tasha Robinson of the Verge called it ‘a full-on heroic triumph’. She wrote, “It’s an out-and-out triumph, an adrenaline blast of pure action and emotion that lives up to its predecessors and ably forwards the MCU story in memorable and even touching ways.”

The Atlantic’s David Sims singled out Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance as the slippery ‘villain’ Mysterio. He wrote, “I’ll simply say that Gyllenhaal, who has a real talent for balancing charm, rage, and utter ludicrousness, is excellent as Mysterio, using the hero’s left-field presentation to satirize the ongoing phenomenon of cultural worship for do-gooders in colourful spandex.” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan agreed, “Spider-Man: Far From Home is a heck of a lot of fun. And I can’t get over how great of a Mysterio movie this is.”

Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly called the film ‘an ode to Iron Man’ and wrote, “I wound up liking Far From Home more than any Spider-Man film this decade. There’s something eerie in the constant assertion of Tony Stark as Tycoon SuperJesus — but don’t underestimate the shifty layers the final act.”

i09’s Charles Pulliam-Moore called Far From Home ‘a spectacular leap forward for Peter Parker and the MCU’. He wrote in his review, “Far From Home is very much an intimate story about Peter’s life, but it doesn’t try to ignore the fact that the MCU is now a very different place because Peter’s surroundings have a direct impact on the person he is.”

There are, however, a couple of negative reviews as well. Writing for IndieWire, David Ehrlich noted, “Spider-Man: Far From Home is a cute but painfully unadventurous bit of superhero housekeeping that only exists to clean up the cataclysmic mess that Avengers: Endgame left behind.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy wrote, “The second installment in the latest live-action Spider-Man reboot founders as it stomps through picturesque old cities in a series of ill-motivated and less-than-awesome action set-pieces.”

Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and arrives in India on July 4.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 19:10 IST