Steven Spielberg steps down as director of Indiana Jones 5, Logan’s James Mangold in talks to replace him

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:02 IST

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg has decided to step down from the director's chair for the upcoming adventure movie Indiana Jones 5, with James Mangold in talks to replace him. This is the first time in the franchise's 39-year history that an Indiana Jones film will not be directed by Spielberg, reported Variety.

Ford v Ferrari director Mangold will probably be roped in to helm the forthcoming movie, albeit, a deal hasn't officially been made. Spielberg will remain as a hands-on producer for the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise.

James Mangold attends the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles. ( REUTERS )

The decision to leave the director's chair was entirely Spielberg's, in a desire to pass along Indy's whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story, cited the publication as a source close to the filmmaker as saying.

However, actor Harrison Ford is confirmed to be on the project. He recently made headlines speaking about the future of the franchise while promoting the upcoming film.

Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards and was also nominated in the tightly fought Best Picture category.

