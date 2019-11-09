The Eternals: Angelina Jolie spotted in full costume, blonde hair in leaked pics from sets

hollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:37 IST

Actors Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry were spotted for the first time in full costume as they shot for their upcoming Marvel superhero film, The Eternals. The cast and crew is stationed at Canary Island of Fuerteventura where they are shooting portions of the film on a beach.

The pictures were clicked from afar and are too pixilated to gather to catch important details of their outfit. But Angeline is seen in a white and golden armour and suit and a platinum blonde wig. Gemma is in a green and black suit while Henry is seen in a dark purple costume.

The trio is seen shielding their eyes from the wind and dust as they filmed on the beach. Angelina was seen smiling throughout, and rushing to wrap herself in a thick blanket during breaks.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan apologises for ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ controversy

Earlier this week, an unexploded bomb from World War II was spotted at the filming location and both Angelina and her co-star Richard Madden were removed from the site. Taking to Twitter, a producer for Entertainment Tonight informed that the “safety protocol” was followed and “the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed. No cast was present, but the crew was asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred.”

The upcoming superhero flick has one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel film ever. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will play Dane Whitman, while his former co-star Richard will play Ikaris. Jolie will be Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

The film centres on a race of never-ageing, never-fading figures. The Eternals was created by the powerful godlike creatures known as the Celestials, and since their birth thousands of years ago, they’ve kept watch over the Earth throughout human history.

The superhero flick is being directed by Chloe Zhao and is set to hit big screens on November 6, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more