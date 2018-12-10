The Favourite, Black Panther lead Critics’ Choice nominations, HBO and Netflix lead TV field

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced on Monday the nominees for the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala, broadcast live on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The Favourite leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Olivia Colman for Best Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz both for Best Supporting Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Yorgos Lanthimos for Best Director and Best Editing, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara for Best Original Screenplay, Robbie Ryan for Best Cinematography, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton for Best Production Design, Sandy Powell for Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Comedy.

Black Panther impressed with 12 nominations, followed by First Man with ten, and Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born, and Vice with nine nominations each. Roma earned eight nominations, while Green Book has seven.

There are a number of multiple award nominees, led by Alfonso Cuarón who could take home four awards for his work on Roma including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Bradley Cooper is nominated for his first turn as director for A Star Is Born along with nods for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. In the latter two categories, Cooper is up against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman. Adam McKay’s work on Vice earned him nominations for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Several actors have been recognized in multiple categories this year including Christian Bale for Vice, Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, and newcomer Elsie Fisher for Eighth Grade. Costume Designer Sandy Powell is nominated for her creations for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns.

In the television field, Julia Garner is nominated for her roles in both Dirty John and Ozark. Amy Adams stands out as a nominee in both film and television for her roles in Vice and Sharp Objects, respectively.

HBO and Netflix lead the networks with 20 nominations each, followed by FX with 17, Amazon with 12, and NBC with 11. Topping the list of nominated series are The Americans (FX), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), and Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) with five each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) and Sharp Objects (HBO) follow close behind with four nominations. A Very English Scandal (Amazon), Atlanta (FX), Barry (HBO), Better Call Saul (AMC), Genius: Picasso (National Geographic), The Good Place (NBC), Homecoming (Amazon), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC), Killing Eve (BBC America), One Day at a Time (Netflix), and The Tale (HBO) all received three nominations. Other multi-nominated series include Dirty John (Bravo), The Good Doctor (ABC), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), Notes from the Field (HBO), Pose (FX), Succession (HBO), This Is Us (NBC), Will & Grace (NBC), and Young Sheldon (CBS) each with two nominations.

“The films of 2018 have been some of the most culturally impactful in recent history,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin. “They’ve portrayed stories from every walk of life, from all different perspectives, and have touched audiences and inspired conversations that we will continue to have for years to come. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate all of them, and the people who made them, on January 13 on The CW!”

“The extraordinary wealth of talent and growing number of platforms makes narrowing down each television category an unenviable task,” said BTJA President Ed Martin. “Despite that, we are thrilled with this year’s nominees and look forward to recognizing their outstanding achievements.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 21:21 IST