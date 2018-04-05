The Last Jedi might have undone JJ Abrams’ plans for Star Wars’ future: Simon Pegg

Actor Simon Pegg, who made a cameo in JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has revealed that the director had a different idea about lead character Rey’s parents. One of the key mysteries of the film concerned the Rey’s back story and her parents, who had abandoned her on the planet Jakku.

The follow-up film to Force Awakens, The Last Jedi finally revealed the truth that Rey’s parents were actually “nobodies”.

But Pegg, who played the role of Unkar Plutt in the Force Awakens, said that Abrams had planned a more “relevant lineage” for Rey.

“Well I know what JJ kind of intended, or at least what was sort of being chucked around. I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by (The Last Jedi). I don’t know,” Pegg said during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her. But I honestly don’t know, and I don’t know if anybody knows. We shall see,” he added.

