The New Mutants: Watch the opening scene, new trailer for final X-Men film before they join MCU

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:08 IST

Director Josh Boone debuted a new trailer and an entire scene from his upcoming superhero film, The New Mutants, at the San Diego Comic Con, which is being held virtually this year. The long delayed film, reportedly the final instalment in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series, is currently slated for an August 28 release.

“Fingers crossed,” a speech bubble was quick to caveat as fans were treated to the film’s opening scene. The film’s official Twitter account also debuted new character posters, putting to rest rumours that Disney was looking to release the film on its streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar, or Hulu.

Watch the panel here. The opening scene begins around the 24-minute mark.

The new trailer boasts bigger special effects and teases the film’s horror tone. Boone originally intended for it to kickstart a trilogy of films, but that looks unlikely with the X-Men being set up for a reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After taking over Fox, Disney reportedly went through the slate of content that it had inherited with a toothcomb. While some projects, like Amy Adams’ Woman in the Window was sent away for reshoots, others like The New Mutants were given new release dates. Boone maintains that the film, which also underwent a series of reshoots, remains his vision entirely.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals), and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why).

Marvel is skipping Comic Con this year, and DC is prepping for its own DC Fandome event, in which it will premiere footage from the upcoming Snyder cut of Justice League, and possibly also reveal information about its upcoming slate of films.

