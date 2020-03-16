Marvel theory predicts how the X-Men could join Avengers in MCU, provides existing evidence

hollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:54 IST

Much has been speculated about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the conclusion of its Phase three of films. A major source of debate seems to be about the debut of the X-Men in the MCU. Disney in 2019 concluded a deal through which the studio would have access to characters previously owned by 20th Century Fox.

This means that the X-Men, who were featured in films distributed by Fox, will now be available to join the Avengers in the MCU. A leaked set picture from the upcoming Disney+ show suggested that a location strongly associated with the X-Men might be featured, and Marvel president Kevin Feige has already stated that the ‘endgame’ is to bring the mutants in the MCU, now that several key characters have been retired in some manner or the other.

Now, a theory posted on Reddit suggests that we’ve already seen proof of the mutant gene existing in the MCU. The characters Scarlett Witch and her brother, Quicksilver, according to the theorist, are both examples of mutants existing in the Marvel Universe. The theorist argues that the Mind Stone unlocked the mutant gene inside the brother-sister duo, and that the collective energy released by the Infinity Stones when Thanos and Tony Stark snap their fingers at the end of Endgame did it again.

The snaps could have awakened characters such as Wolverine, rumoured to be a frontrunner to be introduced into the MCU, now that Hugh Jackman has retired his version of the character. But don’t expect any announcements at least for the next couple of years. Marvel has its slate lined up until 2021, both on the big screen and on television.

Follow @htshowbiz for more