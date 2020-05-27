Tom Cruise to reunite with director Doug Liman for upcoming space film

hollywood

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:07 IST

Director Doug Liman will reunite with Hollywood star Tom Cruise on his yet-to-be-titled action adventure film to be shot in outer space. Liman has previously directed Cruise on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow.

According to Deadline, the filmmaker will also write the screenplay. Cruise and technocrat Elon Musk's aviation company Space X are collaborating with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the ambitious narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel.

Liman has been in on the project since its inception, with the director writing the first draft of the screenplay and producing along with Cruise. The pre-production on the space film is unlikely to begin in the very near future as the threat of coronavirus pandemic looms large.

The director, also known for films like Mr & Mrs Smith, The Bourne Identity, is in post-production stage of Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley.

Cruise is set for the release of the much-awaited Top Gun: Maverick on December 23. The actor is also looking forward to resume production on Mission: Impossible 7 with director Christopher McQuarrie after the shooting was hit when the pandemic shut down all Hollywood productions in March.

