Tony Stark’s heroic death was teased in the very first Iron Man movie with a simple magazine cover

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:11 IST

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is nothing if not cohesive. With almost two dozen films in the franchise, the geniuses behind them made sure the very first films is tied to the very last with utmost perfections. Fans of the franchise are still figuring out new details every day, even a year after the release of Avengers: Endgame.

One detail that got fans’ attention was how brilliantly the first MCU film (without counting The Incredible Hulk), Iron Man foreshadowed Tony Stark’s hero’s journey and end in Avengers: Endgame. A short moment from Iron Man introduces Tony as the sassy and successful heir to the Stark empire, selling weapons around the world and taking his dad’s business to even greater heights. The montage ends with a fictional cover of the Rolling Stones magazine, featuring him. ‘Tony Stark Wants To Save The World,’ it reads.

Of course, we all know that’s exactly what he did. Not with his missiles and guns but with his iron suit and a big, brave heart. Tony was the one to finally sacrifice himself, snap his fingers with the six Infinity Stones and bring an end to Thanos and his god complex.

Tony’s death marked the most emotional departure in the film. Fans loved watching Robert Downey Jr as Tony for almost 11 years over nine films including all four Avengers films, three Iron Man movies, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Talking about playing the beloved superhero, Robert had earlier said, “Realistically, to put it in a nutshell, I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying, it was very, very hard work and I dug deep; but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It’s always good to get ahead of where you’re about to be.”

