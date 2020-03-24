Want a body like Thor? Chris Hemsworth offers his workout regimen for free amid lockdown

hollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:29 IST

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is offering all of the workouts from his fitness app Centr for free, as gyms worldwide are shit down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 36-year-old actor announced members will get free access to his health, fitness and wellbeing program Centr for six weeks, including at-home training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualisations, reports aceshowbiz.com

“There’s a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You’re probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks,” he said.

“This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I’ve used over the years that have had a profoundly positive impact on my life.

He added: “So times like this when there’s a lot of uncertainty running through your head, I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier - movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

“We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the community during this challenging time. We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most.”

Follow @htshowbiz for mores