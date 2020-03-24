e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Want a body like Thor? Chris Hemsworth offers his workout regimen for free amid lockdown

Want a body like Thor? Chris Hemsworth offers his workout regimen for free amid lockdown

Chris Hemsworth is giving fans six weeks free on his fitness app Centr as the world struggles to look for options as gyms shut down due to coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Chris Hemsworth’s fitness regimen is now available for free.
Chris Hemsworth’s fitness regimen is now available for free.
         

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is offering all of the workouts from his fitness app Centr for free, as gyms worldwide are shit down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 36-year-old actor announced members will get free access to his health, fitness and wellbeing program Centr for six weeks, including at-home training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualisations, reports aceshowbiz.com

“There’s a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You’re probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks,” he said.

 

“This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I’ve used over the years that have had a profoundly positive impact on my life.

He added: “So times like this when there’s a lot of uncertainty running through your head, I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier - movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

“We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the community during this challenging time. We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most.”

Follow @htshowbiz for mores

top news
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th ResultCoronavirus Live Updatescoronavirus cases in IndiaCoronavirus LockdownCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News