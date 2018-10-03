Watch: Lindsay Lohan attempts to take away homeless family’s children, gets slapped on live video

In a bizarre new video released online, actor Lindsay Lohan appears to confront a homeless family, whom she accuses of being child traffickers, and gets slapped in return. Lohan had posted the video herself, as part of an Instagram live, but it was later taken down and re-uploaded by TMZ.

In the two-minute video, Lohan, who has struggled with several issues over the years, tells her viewers that she is about to show them a Syrian family in need of help on the streets of Moscow. But shortly afterwards, she begins accusing them of being child traffickers and tells their children that she is there to rescue them.

When the family gets up from the sidewalk - that’s where they had set up camp - Lohan follows them around with her camera and attempts to speak to them in accented English interspersed with random Arabic words. Lohan recently fuelled rumours that she had converted to Islam after a brief stay in the Middle East.

As the video progresses, Lohan utters phrases like, ‘don’t f**k with Pakistan’ and ‘this is not Arab.’ When Lohan attempts to take one of the children’s hand, the mother turns around and smacks her in the face. Lohan gives a scream and stops in her tracks. She then tearfully says that she ‘is so scared’ and that she ‘can never change’.

Lohan recently courted controversy when she implied that women were seeking attention during the Me Too movement. She had previously defended Harvey Weinstein in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Lohan has struggled with drug related and mental health issues in the past. According to another TMZ report, the video has concerned Lohan’s friends, who are seeking legal avenues to bring her back to the States.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 15:27 IST