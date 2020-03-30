Zack Snyder hosts live stream of Batman v Superman on 4th anniversary, here are 5 major takeaways

hollywood

On the fourth anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, director Zack Snyder conducted a live commentary from his home theatre, encouraging fans to watch along with him. He dropped several interesting nuggets about the film, which divided critics and audiences upon release in 2016.

Here are five takeaways from Snyder’s live commentary. Note, he watched the Ultimate Edition of the film, and not the theatrical cut.

1. Snyder mocked the backlash against a murderous Batman

In Batman v Superman, the famously idealistic Dark Knight seemingly murders multiple people. Snyder has defended his version of the superhero before, and during the commentary seemed to poke fun at detractors. He said, “I’m sure these guys are fine. They’re going to be 100% OK. There’s no way they’re dead. We should have done like an A-team style shot of them getting up on the side of the road. For the PG-13 version.”

2. Snyder doesn’t understand the Knightmare sequence himself

The Knightmare sequence was supposed to set up the future of the DC Extended Universe, and teased the arrival of the villainous Apokolips. Speaking about the time travel element of the film, which saw a future version of the Flash emerge in the present to warn Bruce Wayne, Snyder said, “So he... falls asleep, maybe. I’m not sure. Could be a consequence of Flash running on the cosmic treadmill and creating a rift. Could be a combination of those things.”

3. Snyder says Matian Manhunter knew Superman’s true identity

Snyder had previously revealed that General Swanwick in Man of Steel was actually the Martian Manhunter in disguise. During the commentary, he said that Swanwick was aware of Superman’s true identity all along.

4. Wonder Woman is the leader of the trinity

Snyder said that the reason Wonder Woman assumed a leadership position in BvS is because she was the most experienced of the trio. He said that while Superman had taken on General Zod, Wonder Woman had battled monsters and won.

5. There should be a sequel

Possibly making fun of the situation surrounding Justice League, the follow-up to BvS, Snyder concluded his live stream by joking that there should be a sequel in which Batman and Superman team up. “You know what? I think they should make a sequel to his movie someday. That would be amazing. That would really be something else. I want to know what happens to these guys. I mean, don’t they eventually, I don’t know, form some-” and then the stream ended abruptly.

Of course, a sequel to BvS already exists. But Justice League was a box office disappointment, marred by production troubles. Even though Snyder is the credited director of the film, he had to drop out midway and was replaced by Avengers’ Joss Whedon. In recent months, the existence of the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League has been hotly discussed, with Snyder adding fuel to the fire by constantly posting teaser for it on social media.

