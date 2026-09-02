Bengaluru ‘peptide party’ called off: The Silicon Valley trend and what science says about it

Advertised as India's first, the Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' was called off last week after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) served a notice to the organisers. It was the first reported regulatory action in India against a wellness subculture that has revolved around unapproved peptide compounds.

India's first-advertised 'Peptide Party' in Bengaluru was called off last week after the Karnataka FSDA served a notice to the organisers. (Featured image: HT/Made on Canva) (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event was planned to be held in Koramangala on August 29 and was promoted by Upsurge Labs LLP. The invite-only event promised "peptide tastings", music, food and networking.

The FSDA, according to officials quoted by PTI, sought details on the identity, composition, source, regulatory classification and intended use of the preparations. It said the publicity material appeared to indicate that "peptide preparations/products may be promoted, displayed, supplied, distributed, recommended, administered or otherwise made available to participants".

The event was eventually cancelled, and its organisers later said there was no injectable or prescription material planned for the event. They said the FSDA had reached out "under due process of law" and that they were "cooperating fully" with the regulator's office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Peptide parties were more commonly reported as a Silicon Valley feature that spotlighted the pursuit of longer lifespans, health benefits of better sleep, and sharper cognition through self-experimentation with drugs and supplements. The trend has for long been associated with wellness enthusiasts and so-called “biohackers”, people who aren't professional scientists or experts but carry out scientific experiments, often on themselves with the aim to enhance their physical or mental performance.

The gatherings are known to involve injectable or oral peptides, sometimes presented as "peptide mocktails".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bay Area salons of this kind, some of them social gathering spaces and others similar to clinics, aren’t uncommon. Local news website San Francisco Standard reported in August that "sexmaxxing", inspired from the concept of "looksmaxxing", was an emerging trend that involved injecting peptides before dates.

What are peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signalling molecules in the body. They occur naturally as hormones and neurotransmitters. Insulin, for instance, regulates blood sugar. Oxytocin governs bonding and childbirth contractions. Vasopressin controls fluid balance, glucagon triggers the release of glucose from the liver, and endorphins modulate pain.

Natural peptides range from a two-amino acid chain to about 50, beyond which they are classified as proteins. This is among the reasons that classifying all peptides under a single category may be reductive, given that the compounds can have wide differences, features and properties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Peptides are everywhere. But what happens when you start ‘stacking’ them?

Peptide-based drugs

These can be categorised into three broad types.

Approved peptide drugs include insulin, GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), and bremelanotide (Vyleesi). These drugs have been put through trials before being introduced for medical use. Many of them, more recently the GLP-1 class, have reshaped modern medicine and treatment capabilities.

The second kind is compounds that have been partially tested, but mostly with animal data and small human samples. This includes BPC-157, TB-500 (thymosin beta-4), MOTS-c, KPV, epitalon, semax, CJC-1295, ipamorelin, GHK-Cu and FOXO4-DRI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A systematic review in Frontiers in Aging published this year examined this class of drugs and concluded that the available evidence should be considered "hypothesis-generating rather than practice-defining". Researchers cautioned against extrapolating rodent studies to humans, given the differences in metabolic rate, body surface area and lifespan between the species.

The third type is cosmetic-grade peptides used topically, such as GHK-Cu, used to boost collagen, in skincare. These are typically regulated as cosmetics rather than drugs.

The science, and the gaps

Scientists say peptides are famously difficult to deliver orally because they are broken down by acid and enzymes in the stomach and small intestines before they can be absorbed.

A 2015 study published in the American Chemical Society journal Molecular Pharmaceutics by researchers at University College London's School of Pharmacy tested 17 peptide drugs in human gastric and intestinal fluids, and found that small and large peptides degraded rapidly. Only cyclic peptides such as ciclosporin and disulfide-bridged peptides such as octreotide and desmopressin survived.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Almost none of the compounds available in the wellness peptide market fall into these two categories.

A 2024 clinical review in the National Library of Medicine's PubMed Central archive reported that typical oral bioavailability (the proportion of a drug that reaches the bloodstream in active form) for peptide drugs is below 1%, and sometimes below 0.1%.

Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus), the only widely marketed oral peptide drug, achieves about 1% bioavailability, and only because it is extremely potent and paired with a specialised absorption enhancer.

So, a peptide served in a drink is unlikely to reach the bloodstream in a meaningful concentration for most of the compounds promoted at events of this kind.

Injection avoids the absorption problem, which is why most approved peptide drugs such as insulin and the GLP-1s go through the needle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peptides sold on the wellness market, though, are often received as freeze-dried powder. A key worry is that they may have been conceived at unregulated labs and are mixed at home by the customer, who is left to manage dosing, sterility and purity checks with no way to verify what is actually in the vial.

On evidence of the benefits of peptides, a 2025 review in the journal Pharmaceuticals found that BPC-157, a popular compound among biohackers, has been studied extensively in animal models but has not been through large, controlled human trials. Its safety profile in humans over long periods is unknown.

A separate systematic review published in HSS Journal last year found only one study in humans for BPC-157, and 35 others in pre-clinical stages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rachel Pessah-Pollack, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health, told CBS News that BPC-157 had been tested in only about 30 humans, compared with hundreds of thousands for GLP-1 drugs.

Anecdotes, she warned, "are not evidence".

Other reported and theoretical risks of using unapproved peptides include injection-site infections, immunogenicity (the body producing antibodies against the injected compound), contamination from unregulated synthesis, and hormonal disruption.

Some peptides also work by telling the body's cells to grow and multiply, which is how healing and tissue repair happen. But cancer cells also grow and multiply through the same biological signals. Any drug that pushes those signals could, in theory, help existing cancer cells grow faster, which is why doctors treat this as a worry for anyone with a history of malignancies.

The Frontiers in Aging review flagged this concern specifically for peptides that stimulate growth hormone or are marketed for anti-ageing, and advised against their use in patients with pre-existing cancers.

Also read: ‘Follow strict regime’: Doctor’s word of caution as Ozempic launches in India

Where the trend came from

Peptide use as a longevity practice has been influenced by a cluster of Silicon Valley figures and podcasts.

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur who sold his mobile payments firm Braintree to PayPal in 2013 for $800 million, has been the most public face of the movement. His "Blueprint" for longevity has become a template for other enthusiasts and his documented regimen includes peptides in supplement and injectable forms.

Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof Coffee, has openly discussed his peptide and stem-cell use.

Andrew Huberman, an associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and a scientist often criticised by his peers, also discussed the peptide PT-141 on his podcast in 2024 and 2025.

Johnson's Immortals platform went further. It began shipping PT-141 in June this year as the "Arousal Peptide", the San Francisco Standard reported.

PT-141, whose approved brand name is Vyleesi, was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, but only for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. Its sale as an all-purpose 'arousal peptide' through Johnson's platform is therefore off-label, and dispensed on prescriptions written by 'doctors' available on the platform.

Johnson had confirmed as much in a post on X this June: "You can get the Rx via doctors on Immortals, it's easy and fast."

The longevity movement's popularity has further grown due to investments by venture capitalists. Among the many backers is billionaire Silicon Valley investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel as well.

The demand-side pull has helped give the movement another fillip.

An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) said that peptide-related content had crossed 130,000 posts on Instagram and 230 million views on TikTok by May 2026. The authors said the market was a "grey zone" that spanned medicine, wellness and illicit drug markets, "making them difficult to classify, regulate and monitor within existing frameworks".

"We are seeing peptides move rapidly from niche biomedical tools into mainstream consumer markets, largely without the scientific evidence or regulatory safeguards typically required for drugs," one of the authors, Timothy Piatkowski of the University of Queensland, said in a statement issued by the varsity.

The regulatory gap

In the US, the FDA is being prodded to loosen rules on several unapproved peptides. Earlier this year, a panel recommended allowing the use of BPC-157 and some other peptides by compounding pharmacies. These are pharmacists that prepare custom medicines for patients who might need unique drugs for specific treatments.

A formal rule may still take some time, but the move has been championed by controversial US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr even as US media has reported that the panel making the recommendations on peptides includes members with industry connections.

India does not have an equivalent of the US compounding-pharmacy framework, so any legal supply route for peptides would likely need to go through the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the country's drug regulator.

In its notice, the Karnataka FSDA cited the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and said certain peptide preparations, depending on their composition, presentation, intended use, claims and manner of administration, "may fall within the regulatory framework applicable to 'drugs'".

What doctors in India say

Doctors advise against using peptides without a prescription.

“A peptide is not automatically safe because it occurs naturally in the body or is being discussed widely online. Different peptides can have very different effects. When people share them at social gatherings, there is usually no proper assessment of whether the person needs the drug, what dose is appropriate, or whether it could interact with another medicine they are taking,” Dr Jatin Kumar Majhi, associate consultant for endocrinology at Manipal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, told HT.

The trend, Dr Majhi said, has begun turning up in consultations. “It is difficult to say how widespread this is because patients may not always mention it unless we specifically ask. What I do see more often is patients coming to consultations after hearing about peptides on social media, through friends, gyms or online groups. Weight loss and muscle building are common reasons for their interest,” the doctor said.

Sourcing is a specific worry. “If you obtain a peptide through an informal seller, you may not know whether it contains the stated amount, whether it has been contaminated, or whether it has been stored correctly. With injectable products, sterility is another concern. You cannot assume that a product is safe simply because the label lists a familiar peptide,” he added.