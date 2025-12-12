‘Follow strict regime’: Doctor’s word of caution as Ozempic launches in India

Novo Nordisk on Friday launched Ozempic in India at ₹2,200 for the 0.25 mg weekly dose, tapping into the country’s fast-growing diabetes and obesity market. The drug, however, is not a quick fix. A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy(REUTERS)

Experts say it works for both diabetes and weight management but needs a strict routine for better health support.

'Follow strict regime'

“It is a medicine used for both diabetes and weight treatment. While undergoing the course, one should follow a strict regime and engage in regular exercise,” Dr Unnikrishnan of Chellaram Diabetes Institute told ANI news agency.

He also discussed how with the correct routine, it could facilitate better health for diabetes patients.

"This medicine is not just for weight loss but for overall health, as it can also help prevent heart and kidney-related problems in diabetes patients," he added.

Ozempic launch in India

India’s drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in October this year for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The company will sell the injectable drug in the country in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths, Reuters reported.

India, home to the world’s second-largest population of type 2 diabetes patients after China and facing steadily rising obesity rates, has become a crucial market for weight-loss and metabolic drugs.

Analysts expect the segment to expand to about $150 billion annually by the end of the decade, the report added.

Ozempic, approved in the US in 2017 for type 2 diabetes, is now a global bestseller and commonly used off-label for weight loss.

Novo Nordisk says the drug also lowers the risk of cardiovascular events and kidney issues.

“Ozempic also helps people with weight loss of up to 8 kilograms in people with diabetes... So, this medication has benefits beyond glycemic control,” Novo Nordisk India head Vikrant Shrotriya told Reuters.

In India, it can be prescribed only by endocrinologists or internal medicine specialists and is not meant for cosmetic use, according to the report.