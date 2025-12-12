Diabetes drug Ozempic now in India, lowest dose priced at ₹2,200: Report
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has finally launched its popular diabetes drug Ozempic in India, setting the price of the 0.25 mg starting dose at ₹2,200 per week.
As per the report, the company will sell the injectable drug in the country in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths.
Notably, Ozempic is an injectable drug for type 2 diabetes and has to be taken once a week.
Ozempic price in India
The weekly injection was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for people with type 2 diabetes. Since then, it has become a global bestseller and is often used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-reducing effects.
The lowest dose of the drug will be sold at a price of ₹2,200 per week. The company has also announced the price of the other doses, as per the Reuters report.
Here are the details:
1 mg dose: ₹11,175/month
0.5 mg dose: ₹10,170/month
0.25 mg dose: ₹8,800/month
All you need to know about Ozempic
India’s drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in October this year for adults with type 2 diabetes.
According to the FDA in the United States, Ozempic is taken along with diet and exercise to help improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and to lower the risk of major cardiovascular problems in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who already have cardiovascular disease.
How does Ozempic help in weight loss?
Ozempic works like a natural hormone called GLP-1. Here's how it helps in weight loss, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.
- It stimulates insulin production when blood sugar levels rise.
- Food takes longer to leave the stomach, which can make a person feel full for a longer period after a meal.
- At higher doses, it also helps reduce hunger, which can support efforts to manage weight.
Possible side-effects of Ozempic
As HT reported earlier, here are some possible side-effects of Ozempic:
- There is a risk of inflammation of the pancreas.
- Patients may experience issues with gallbladder functioning.
- According to FDA, The most common adverse reactions, reported in ≥5 per cent of patients treated with Ozempic are: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.