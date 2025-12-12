Diabetes drug Ozempic now in India, lowest dose priced at 2,200: Report

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has finally launched its popular diabetes drug Ozempic in India, setting the price of the 0.25 mg starting dose at ₹2,200 per week. Ozempic is an injectable drug for type 2 diabetes and has to be taken once a week.(REUTERS)

As per the report, the company will sell the injectable drug in the country in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths.

Notably, Ozempic is an injectable drug for type 2 diabetes and has to be taken once a week.

Ozempic price in India

The weekly injection was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for people with type 2 diabetes. Since then, it has become a global bestseller and is often used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-reducing effects.

The lowest dose of the drug will be sold at a price of ₹2,200 per week. The company has also announced the price of the other doses, as per the Reuters report.

Here are the details:

1 mg dose: ₹11,175/month

0.5 mg dose: ₹10,170/month

0.25 mg dose: ₹8,800/month

All you need to know about Ozempic

India’s drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in October this year for adults with type 2 diabetes.

According to the FDA in the United States, Ozempic is taken along with diet and exercise to help improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and to lower the risk of major cardiovascular problems in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who already have cardiovascular disease.

How does Ozempic help in weight loss?

Ozempic works like a natural hormone called GLP-1. Here's how it helps in weight loss, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

It stimulates insulin production when blood sugar levels rise.

Food takes longer to leave the stomach, which can make a person feel full for a longer period after a meal.

At higher doses, it also helps reduce hunger, which can support efforts to manage weight.

Possible side-effects of Ozempic

As HT reported earlier, here are some possible side-effects of Ozempic:

There is a risk of inflammation of the pancreas.

Patients may experience issues with gallbladder functioning.

According to FDA, The most common adverse reactions, reported in ≥5 per cent of patients treated with Ozempic are: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.